2m dolphin found stranded

A long-beaked common dolphin, with a propeller scar, was found stranded on a beach near Chinsta East yesterday.

Kevin Cole, East London Museum principal scientist, investigated the stranding; something he said needed to be done due to the seismic blasting in waters off the Eastern Cape shoreline earlier this year.

Cole said the dolphin, which was found by local residents, was female and measured 2.04m.

He said this species enjoyed swimming next to ships.

The dolphin, which died yesterday morning, had a fresh propeller scar, but it did not seem large enough to be the cause of death.

There was blood oozing from the right eye, most likely caused by scavenging seagulls, and coagulated blood around the blow-hole.

“Researchers are making every effort to investigate strandings, particularly in the light of the recent seismic [blasting] surveys in our waters earlier this year.

“These surveys are carried out without an environmental impact assessment study and conventional wisdom dictates that they must be having a detrimental effect on our sea life, including whales and dolphins. The matter will be workshopped at an upcoming African Marine Mammal Colloquium to be held at Bayworld in August 2018,” he said.

“Samples were taken today of internal organs, muscle and blubber and these will be sent off to Dr Greg Hofmeyr at Bayworld for further analysis.

“Stephen Avidon of Chintsa is thanked for reporting the stranding to the museum.”