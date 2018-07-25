St Dom’s kitchen staff refuse to cook on pay dispute

Cooks and other kitchen staff at Life St Dominic's Hospital downed tools this morning and refused to continue cooking for patients until their company Medirest, which falls under Compass Group pays them their full salary.

A cook who spoke to DispatchLIVE under anonymity said that they were "tired of taking home less than what was agreed upon”.

“The agreement was that we would earn R3 500 and more, including Sundays and holidays. But each month we receive way less than that. It's been way too long now.”

She said after downing their tools, they were forced out of the hospital by their management.

" We don't know whether patients have had breakfast or lunch because we didn't prepare anything. Maybe St Dominic's staff is cooking for them."

Jonathan Pistorius of the St Dominic's Medirest branch refused to give comment.

"You're going to have to call our HR office in Johannesburg," he said. Life Healthcare could not comment at the moment.