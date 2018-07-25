All quiet on Mdantsane roads after protest

Calm and order has been restored on Mdantsane roads after residents this morning vented their frustrations by burning objects along the N2 towards King William’s Town and NU11 roads.

Mdantsane police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the protest flared up after residents from NU9, NU11 and NU12 blocked the main roads.

Mzuku said the police dispersed the crowds with rubber bullets.

"All roads have been cleared, and traffic is flowing normally. Public order police and Vulindela police are monitoring the situation. No arrests have been made, and no injuries have been reported."

A Mdantsane resident told the Dispatch that the protest was service delivery-related, after ward councillors failed to make true on their promises of houses and jobs for residents.