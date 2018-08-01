WATCH | Tensions run high after BCM mayor’s conduct at #TotalShutdown

Tensions ran high after one of BCM mayor, Xola Pakati's bodyguard allegedly shoved the campaign’s spokeswoman Aphiwe Ntlemeza aside while she walked behind the mayor.

The #TotalShutDown march was under way in East London with over 100 women marching to the city hall to hand over their memorandum to Pakati.

The energy of camaraderie was the order of the day as young and old marched against gender-based violence.

Upon the arrival of the marchers at the City Hall, they handed over a memorandum of demands for the protection of women to the mayor.