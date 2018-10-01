WATCH | 'No help' for home flooded with sewage

A frustrated Mdantsane family has been forced to endure the stench of spilling sewage from a blocked pipe after their plea to Buffalo City Metro has allegedly fallen on deaf ears.

Homeowner Ntombizodwa Mali, 60, told the Daily Dispatch on Monday that the problem had started on Friday.

However, despite reporting the matter at the NU6 municipal offices, the matter remained unresolved three days later.

When the Dispatch visited the family on Monday, sewage was spilling from the house's drainage system, and the yard was flooded with faeces and other matter flushed down toilets.