City

BCM municipal services deliver dismal 29% of KPIs

By Mamela Ndamase - 13 November 2018

The troubled Buffalo City Metro department of municipal services has come under fire for poor performance after achieving only 29% of its set key performance indicators in the first quarter of the current financial year.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

#Idibala: King Monada on new song sweeping the country
#Idibala: King Monada on new song sweeping the country
X