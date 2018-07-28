OPINION | EFF – making impactful waves in five short years

This weekend marks five years since 1,100 activists from across nine provinces gathered in the winter cold of Soweto at Uncle’s Tom Hall for a gathering called the National People’s Assembly on “What is to be done?”.

They committed to forming the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) as a political party.

The decision was informed by the fact that two decades of political freedom had not borne significant transformation to give economic freedom, particularly for majority of Africans who remained on the margins of society.

The scenes of August 2012, when police shot 112 striking miners at Marikana killing 34 of them, renewed images of massacres by the apartheid state, only this time it was by a democratic government.

It vindicated the view that the post-1994 government maintained the apartheid and white-supremacist state, and as a consequence the majority had been reduced into a voting but powerless majority.

The EFF’s seven founding and non-negotiable cardinal pillars and its posture as a Marxist-Leninist and Fanonian movement has earned it hatred from liberal quotas.

Many have dismissed it as another ANC breakaway such as the Congress of the People (Cope) or even branded the EFF “fascist” for demanding the democratisation of land ownership and economic participation.