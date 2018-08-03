OPINION | BCM citizens build democracy from bottom up

Public participation is a vital part of our democracy and allows for citizens to get involved in how their communities are governed.

In 2012 David Souter, a retired justice of the US supreme court, argued that the greatest threat to democracy was neither a foreign invasion nor a military coup, but public ignorance of how government functions. “An ignorant people can never remain a free people, and democracy cannot survive too much ignorance,” Souter said.

This is the case in South Africa too. We are developing a young democracy that still needs to be nurtured and our citizens desperately need to become active participants rather than bystanders.

The article “Failed to serve – BCM names and shames councillors who fail to hold ward meetings” (DD June 4) is a reminder that we must be vigilant in empowering our people, including the fourth estate, on how democracies function. Added to this obligation is another – the need for us to understand our individual responsibilities in a democratic state.

That the contents of the report were published in the public domain even though it had never been tabled and adopted by council is a serious concern, however that is but one of many missing pieces in a bigger puzzle.

It is regrettable that the councillors named for this “foul play” then became victims – a bit like being tackled without a ball. For purposes of fair and logical reporting the stigma against them must be erased.

The more important issue is the manner in which we seek to hold public representatives accountable on matters of governance, both as an institution and as the people on the ground. In this regard, whilst criticism remains central to monitoring the performance of public representatives it must be from a proper and factual context.

The Local Government’s Municipal Structures Act 1998 obliges municipalities to develop mechanisms to consult communities and community organisations as part of performing their functions and exercising their powers.