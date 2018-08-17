OPINION | Land latest in effort to extend reach of state

The current drive by the ANC and the government towards a policy of expropriation without compensation (EWC) has been much discussed, but is too often little understood. The implications of what is unfolding are severe and far-reaching. These must be understood for what they are – and for how they have arisen.

Land politics in SA exists in the shadow of Zimbabwe’s chaotic and often violent experience, and all the more so at this time, as the latter country has just undergone a tumultuous election.

Against this background a number of commentators – such as Adriaan Basson and Mondli Makhanya – have warned that SA is making mistakes that push it down the same road as Zimbabwe.

A widely cited editorial in the Wall Street Journal made much the same point.

Meanwhile, others – such as Bloomberg columnist Leonid Bershinsky – argue that SA is not Zimbabwe, and give some credence to the government’s promises that there will be no lawless land grabs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that his party would drive a constitutional amendment to facilitate EWC certainly raises legitimate questions about the direction the country is heading. For it is no small matter to commit to amending the constitution in pursuit of a policy goal.

It is even larger when the provisions in question are in the Bill of Rights and the failings of the policy are unconnected to it. This is precisely the case here.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly claimed SA will undertake EWC in an orderly manner, and within the law. There will be no replay of Zimbabwe.

This is a matter of perspective. Central to Zimbabwe’s rapid decline was indeed the breakdown of the rule of law. The willingness to manipulate the constitution might suggest SA’s government intends to undertake EWC within a constitutional and legal framework – although one that it seems intent on tailoring to its needs. (News reports now suggest the ANC hopes to reopen written submissions to parliament to ensure the public voice reflects what it wants to hear.)

A skeptical observer might remark that this is a very creative interpretation of the rule of law. Indeed, that same observer might also note that any process undertaken with predetermined outcomes – and which has been informed by ideological certainties, has appealed to racial solidarity, and has drawn on a long process of stigmatising key stakeholders (in this case, typically white commercial farmers) – might well not be susceptible to control.