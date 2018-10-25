Man breaks into prison to steal car
An unknown brazen man broke into the Mdantsane prison and tried to steal a car belonging to a prison warder from the parking lot. A siren was rang from the tower guardroom after guards who were reporting for duty spotted the man near the car and chased him. The incident, which took place at 6am on Thursday, sparked fears of a prison escape among the nearby NU13 community.
