OPINION | Between the chains : Pity the poor, misunderstood Guptas

Shame! You have to sympathise with the good guys who, for a long time, gave our leaders a great shebeen at which to quench their thirst for all manner of marvellous things. Now the Gupta family is forced to endure the heat and dust of the desert, unable to go home to India, nor to their adopted home, South Africa.

