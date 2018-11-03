OPINION | United front can pierce heart of state capture beast

There has been great public interest in the phenomenon dubbed “state capture” since the revelation of the Gupta influence on ministerial and other senior institutional leadership appointments. This is rightly so because the collusion of business and public representatives in ways that advance their personal and business interests over public good, cripples the state from effectively delivering on its transformative socioeconomic mandate.

