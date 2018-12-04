OPINION | ANC just doesn’t see the light after Zuma era

Load-shedding is back. Thanks to the Guptas, the ANC and the countless minions who aided and abetted state capture. It looks like we have to walk through the valley of darkness, desperation and despair again. Dr Azar Jammine of Econometrix had this to say: “We can’t escape from state capture and the Zuma era – we are only now starting to realise what the longer-term implications are, and they are not favourable.