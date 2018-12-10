Opinion

OPINION | We have a beef: That ‘mince’ is all filler

PREMIUM
Wendy Knowler
Columnist
10 December 2018

What butchers mean by ground beef is actually mince with a bunch of cheaper fillers and quite a bit of water

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
Durban woman found alive after hijack video goes viral
X