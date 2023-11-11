Nontshinga’s world title loss adds more gloom to SA boxing
The upset knockout loss of SA’s lone legitimate world boxing champion Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga in Monte Carlo, Monaco, last weekend capped a gloomy period in national boxing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.