Jonathan Goldberg
Dismissal misconduct: Testing for alcohol with breathalysers
In the case of SAMANCOR CHROME LTD (WESTERN CHROME MINES) V WILLEMSE AND OTHERS (JR312/2020) [2023] ZALCJHB 150 (29 MAY 2023) the employee was dismissed on 25 March 2019, after 19 years of service, after testing positive for alcohol on 22 February 2019...
