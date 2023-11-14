×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Jonathan Goldberg

Dismissal misconduct: Testing for alcohol with breathalysers

Premium
By Jonathan Goldberg - 14 November 2023

In the case of SAMANCOR CHROME LTD (WESTERN CHROME MINES) V WILLEMSE AND OTHERS (JR312/2020) [2023] ZALCJHB 150 (29 MAY 2023) the employee was dismissed on 25 March 2019, after 19 years of service, after testing positive for alcohol on 22 February 2019...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...