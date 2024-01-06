INSIGHT | Difficult to be optimistic about new year as SA's problems persist
The country’s high unemployment rate, high crime rate, high inflation, and other socioeconomic problems continue with little resolution in sight, writes Nkosikhulule Xhawulengweni Nyembezi
A new year column has the unstated responsibility to strike a note of optimism and renewal. It is a tradition, like a pagan ritual, observing the sacred pause between one year and the next, and making an offering of resolution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.