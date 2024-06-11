OPINION | BCM leaders must consult with residents
The challenges facing Buffalo City Metro are well-documented. Among them are the shambolic billing system which has resulted in legal battles, questions over the R87m spent on the Leighandre Jegels Recreational Park, delays in finishing the Waterworld Fun Park and Mdantsane swimming pool, historical problems with expenditure of R50m ward allocations, as well the financially precarious position of the metro...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.