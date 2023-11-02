Nyanga High makes it to top five in MTN choir competition
Video of pupils paying tribute to triumphant Boks goes viral
The vocal talents of pupils at Nyanga High School earned them a place in the top five of MTN’s Gwijo Challenge, which celebrated the Springbok rugby team’s success at the World Cup hosted in France...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.