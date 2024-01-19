UFH ranked among world's top 2,000 universities for 2024

The high quality of the education offered by the Eastern Cape's University of Fort Hare (UFH) has once again been confirmed by the release of the 2023/2024 University Ranking by the Academic Performance (URAP) World Rankings.

The URAP World Rankings programme aims to rank international higher education institutions (HEIs) for their academic performance.

According to the ranking body’s website, “URAP covers approximately 12% of all HEIs in the world, which makes it one of the most comprehensive university ranking systems.”

UFH showed a remarkable ascent in the latest rankings, climbing 307 places. The university has ranked in 1,952nd position for the year 2023/2024, significantly up from its 2,259th position in 2022/2023.

The latest ranking sees UFH’s breaking through into the international league of the top 2,000 universities ranked by URAP for academic programme quality, along with 15 other South African universities.