Success is a relative term, says retiring Cambridge teacher
Crystal Van Niekerk encourages educators to get involved in extramural activities, to connect with pupils on a different level
After more than 30 years of serving Cambridge High School as a teacher, Crystal Van Niekerk is hanging up her hat and moving on to the next chapter of her life...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.