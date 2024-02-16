×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
School News

Clarendon pupil takes 15th birthday celebration to another level

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 16 February 2024

Clarendon High School pupil Asante Tofi celebrated her 15th birthday with a difference — she used the opportunity to help pupils at Sinovuyo High School, which her mother once attended...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home