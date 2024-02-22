Kulanathi pupils rise above challenges
Village school near Mthatha hugely improves pass rate despite wave of violence
The spotlight shone on Kulanathi Senior Secondary School, located in Skobeni village near Mthatha, after it received a district award from the OR Tambo Inland region earlier in February for having the most improved matric results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.