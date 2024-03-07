Nippers get behind wheelchair campaign
Young lifesaving club members raise funds for project to help disabled beachgoers
The East London Lifesaving Club’s nippers have partnered with Edusport and Sports for Lives to raise funds to buy a beach wheelchair that will be stationed at Nahoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.