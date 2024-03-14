Kingswood comes out tops in debating league
Practise pays off for A team in competition involving eight schools in Makhanda
The Kingswood College senior debate team were crowned winners of the Rhini Debating league that was held at the weekend in Makhanda. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.