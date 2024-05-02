A series of events were planned to ensure they raised enough funds.
“We are hosting our multisport festival in June.
“We are also looking at another Colour Run as that was a successful event in the past.
“Kidd’s Beach Primary School will be 113 years old this year. It has grown exponentially as the community around the school has grown.
“A highlight would be the building and opening of our school swimming pool, our learners really enjoy their swimming.
“Another highlight would be the building and completion of our school hall.
“Before it was completed there wasn’t a big enough area for the whole school to have an assembly together,” Arthur said.
Chance to win a car with Kidd’s Beach Primary
Image: SUPPLIED
A brand-new car awaits a lucky winner at Kidd’s Beach Primary School.
The fundraiser, in partnership with Kelston Chery East London, offers East London and Kidd’s Beach residents the chance to drive off in a brand-new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Urban.
One of the school's teachers, Kaylyn Arthur, said the intention was to raise funds to improve the facilities.
Anyone over the age of 18 and not directly related to a staff member can enter the competition.
Tickets are available from the school or from any Kidd’s Beach Primary School teacher or parent. Tickets are also available online from https://kbps.site/raffle/win/.
It costs R200 to enter the raffle. The winner will be drawn in June.
“The aim is to raise enough money to build much-needed classrooms and ablutions for our growing school,” Arthur said.
“The competition was launched mid-2023, with the initial draw date being in December 2023, but due to a lack of ticket sales and after an application to Lotto we were granted an extension and the new draw date is June 8.
“We still have a large number of tickets to sell before we reach our target.
“The draw will take place at our multisport festival happening on June 8.
“I must commend our staff for giving up many hours of their family time to sit at markets and going out into the community to sell these tickets.”
She said they were targeting the Kidd’s Beach and East London community.
