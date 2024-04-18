She said over the past three years, the fundraising had contributed to the school’s important projects.
Kidd’s Beach school carnival will be a blast for all
Image: SUPPLIED
Kidd’s Beach Primary School is gearing up for its third annual carnival, a community-centred fundraising event that promises to be a blast for all ages.
The carnival takes place on Saturday and Sunday and aims to raise funds for much-needed improvements to the school infrastructure.
With a wide range of exciting activities such as games, music and fun rides, the organisers expect to draw a crowd of more than 1,000 people.
Children and adults will be able to enjoy the festivities by paying an entry fee of R10 and R20 respectively.
A variety of rides will be available on-site, with prices ranging from R20 to R60.
One of the teachers, Kaylin Arthur, said the carnival was a family-day event.
“It is an exciting event that has something for the whole family to enjoy, from thrilling rides, jumping castles, quad bikes, a number of market stalls and delicious food.”
Arthur said they organised the event with the aim of raising funds for the school and for the East London community to enjoy themselves.
“We are trying to raise money to build more classrooms and more ablution facilities.
“This will be the third carnival and we hope to keep hosting them for years to come as they have not only proved to be a fun event, but has also helped the school.”
She said over the past three years, the fundraising had contributed to the school’s important projects.
“This carnival has helped with the procurement of things like a tractor and a generator.”
The event is aimed at people from Kidd’s Beach and the surrounding communities.
“This event is being organised by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA),” Arthur said.
“We hope to engage and attract not only our parents and families of Kidd’s Beach Primary School, but the whole of the East London community.”
“It is a fun-filled weekend that has something for everyone.”
Arthur said what motivated them to continue uplifting the school was the passion they all had as teachers.
“Teaching is a calling and we have some very dedicated teachers who are always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the learners benefit.
“Come hungry and ready to have fun; we can’t wait to see you this weekend.”
