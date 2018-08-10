Mystery of R175k review at BCM

Weekend of work – and payment for it – took place without SCM’s OK

Mystery surrounds how R175,000 was paid by Buffalo City Metro to a service provider without proper approval. The money was paid to auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG), which was handpicked after the city had deviated from normal tender processes in June. SNG was tasked with reviewing the municipality’s annual stock-take between June 22 and 24.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.