ANC was in trouble in my last five years as SG, says Mantashe

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe shed light on how state capture led to a rupture in the party’s top structures during former president Jacob Zuma’s second term in office. “The first five years of the ten years I was secretary-general, it was just comfortable … there were a lot of good things … the structures did well and even deployment was done nicely.