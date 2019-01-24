Malema hops on Bosasa bandwagon to hoist EFF virtue flag
He claims his party has not been implicated in recent corruption scandals – despite evidence to the contrary
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.