Cops outnumber ANC protesters at Helen Zille's last Sopa address

On Thursday, ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: "We are encouraged by the number of organisations that have expressed an interest to take part. We anticipate that the event will start at 10.

"We will not interrupt the official procession that will take place before premier Helen Zille gives her final state of the province (Sopa) address."

At a news conference on Thursday, ANC acting provincial chair Khaya Magaxa, provincial head of elections Ebrahim Rasool and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs called on residents from across Cape Town to occupy Wale Street to hear "the real state of the Western Cape government" during Zille's Sopa.