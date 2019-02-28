UDM asks Cyril for a stock-theft unit

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up a special stock-theft unit as a way of curbing the scourge in the Eastern Cape. The rampant stock-theft in the province, which has seen many people killed and hundreds of livestock stolen has been escalated to Ramaphosa after some livestock owners met with Holomisa, saying they were under siege from armed thieves.

