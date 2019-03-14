ANCList trends as Mzansi responds to 'shock' candidates

The ruling party has received criticism on social media for including politicians that are implicated in state capture allegations and have other controversies surrounding them on its list of potential members for parliament.



On Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule submitted the final list of names of representatives to the Independent Electoral Commission in Centurion, Gauteng.

On the list are the ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba and Mosebenzi Zwane, who have been implicated in state capture.

"Anybody who has not been found guilty by a court of law is on the list," said Magashule.



Those who have topped the list include President Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Baleka Mbete.

The ruling party has also been criticised for not including young people on its list.