Hundreds march in KWT to mark May Day
Calls for a better water billing system in Buffalo City Metro, implementation of the minimum wage, as well as strengthening of support to Palestine in the Middle East conflict, were some of demands made by workers on May Day. Workers affiliated to Cosatu gathered at Victoria Grounds in King William’s Town, where they were addressed by shop stewards and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu on Wednesday morning.
