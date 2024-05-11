Politics

Holomisa endorses calls for National Dialogue post elections

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 11 May 2024

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Premier candidate in the Eastern Cape ,Bantu Holomisa has called for a national dialogue after the polls later this month in a bid to address South Africa (https://www.polity.org.za/topic/africa)'s challenges...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...