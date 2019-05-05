EFF supporters at the ready as Malema and co head to final election rally

Thousands of EFF supporters have gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday in anticipation of an address by their president, Julius Malema.

Malema, just a day after the death of his grandmother, Koko Sarah Malema, is due to make his speech as part of the party's final rally - dubbed "Tshela Thupa" - before the general election on Wednesday.

The EFF is expected to be a key player in this election, with different polls placing their possible support between 10 and 13%.