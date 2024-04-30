Taxi operators fuming over nonpayment by MK Party, EFF
Some of them out of pocket having not being compensated for ferrying supporters to campaign events in province
With campaigning gaining momentum before the hotly contested May 29 election, two political parties in the Eastern Cape have ruffled the feathers of taxi bosses after reportedly failing to cough up for ferrying members to their rallies...
