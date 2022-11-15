Amathole ANC demands to know why suspended official remains active
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 15 November 2022
The ANC leadership in the Amathole region has written to Luthuli House, asking why the region’s deputy secretary, Zibuthe Mnqwazi, continues to participate in party activities despite his membership being suspended until November 2023...
