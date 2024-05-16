Politics

Cash-strapped ADM searching for new office space

Municipality on the move again with plans to build own premises still up in the air

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 16 May 2024

A little more than a year after the cash-strapped Amathole District Municipality (ADM) vacated its lavish Chiselhurst, East London, head offices because of affordability issues, it is back in the market searching for new premises to lease...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...