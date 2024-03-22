The justice system has often left a lot to be desired when it comes to the successful prosecution and conviction of those accused of wrongdoing. It is therefore no surprise many are sceptical that corruption allegations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be tried in a satisfactory manner.
The speaker has taken special leave after the Investigating Directorate raided her Johannesburg home on Tuesday. They found home renovation documents that seem to support claims made by defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who alleged Mapisa-Nqakula solicited up to R2.3m in cash bribes as payment for department of defence contracts.
The amounts in the invoices were not far from the amount Ntsondwa-Ndhovu alleged was solicited by the former defence minister.
The latest news comes as speculation was high that Mapisa-Nqakula was set to hand herself to authorities on Friday, three days after the search and seizure operation at her home. The Mail & Guardian reported on Thursday that her arrest was in connection with the criminal investigation.
POLL | Do you think Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be successfully prosecuted?
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
The justice system has often left a lot to be desired when it comes to the successful prosecution and conviction of those accused of wrongdoing. It is therefore no surprise many are sceptical that corruption allegations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be tried in a satisfactory manner.
The speaker has taken special leave after the Investigating Directorate raided her Johannesburg home on Tuesday. They found home renovation documents that seem to support claims made by defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who alleged Mapisa-Nqakula solicited up to R2.3m in cash bribes as payment for department of defence contracts.
The amounts in the invoices were not far from the amount Ntsondwa-Ndhovu alleged was solicited by the former defence minister.
The latest news comes as speculation was high that Mapisa-Nqakula was set to hand herself to authorities on Friday, three days after the search and seizure operation at her home. The Mail & Guardian reported on Thursday that her arrest was in connection with the criminal investigation.
DA tables motion of no confidence in embattled Mapisa-Nqakula
The state capture inquiry chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from officials in the government and at state-owned enterprises about malfeasance and corruption that allegedly took place during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.
The National Prosecuting Authority has been dealt a few blows when it comes to the successful prosecution of those alleged to have a played a role in state capture. For example, former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's high-profile case was struck off the roll by the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court last November due to unreasonable delays in the R2.2bn corruption case against Koko and other co-accused. The matter stands a chance of being re-enrolled later.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos