Mapisa-Nqakula, whose Johannesburg home was raided by the ID on Tuesday, said she felt compelled to issue a statement in light of media speculation and allegations about her imminent arrest.
The M&G Online reported on Thursday that the speaker would hand herself over to police in Pretoria, where she will be arrested and taken to the magistrate's court to be charged. The publication said she will be charged with corruption and money-laundering.
The Sunday Times reported two weeks ago that an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed. It said she was investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor.
“I hold the utmost respect for our legislative system and the laws of our nation, some of which I have been privileged to pass,” she said on Thursday.
“I assure the nation of my willingness to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies on any matter that may arise.”
Mapisa-Nqakula said while the ID conducted a search and seizure operation at her residence, there had been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding her imminent arrest, neither to herself nor her legal team.
“My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the NPA of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise.”
She said she has communicated her decision to take special leave to the ANC.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party noted Mapisa-Nqakula's special leave from parliament and said it will enforce its integrity and step-aside policies based on the facts as they arise.
DA tables motion of no confidence in embattled Mapisa-Nqakula
The DA wants parliament to remove embattled National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from her position by way of a no confidence motion.
In a motion sent to deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called for parliament to remove Mapisa-Nqakula, who is accused of soliciting and receiving bribes to the tune of R2.3m during her tenure as defence minister.
This is the second time parliament will consider Mapisa-Nqakula's fitness for office after the assembly defeated an EFF motion of no confidence against her in March last year.
The EFF had called for Mapisa-Nqakula’s removal for allowing armed members of the security services to enter a joint sitting of parliament on February 9 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering his state of the nation address.
A total of 234 MPs voted against the motion, with only 42 supporting it and there were 73 abstentions.
In her draft motion submitted to Tsenoli this week, Gwarube noted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) raided Mapisa’s home on Tuesday in connection with its investigation into the allegations, and that she was also facing an investigation by parliament’s ethics and powers and privileges committees for unilaterally increasing parliament secretary Xolile George’s salary.
Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave
She said recognising that in holding a high public office Mapisa-Nqakula, as a member of the executive authority of parliament, has an obligation to perform her duties and functions with honesty and diligence, in accordance with the highest ethical standards, and to act in all respects in a manner consistent with the integrity of her high public office.
Gwarube said the allegations levelled against Mapisa-Nqakula and the ongoing investigations have eroded the confidence of the public and MPs in the integrity of the management of parliament, and have hampered her ability to preserve order and proper decorum, and to uphold the dignity and good name of the assembly.
Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that she was taking special leave with immediate effect. “Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately,” she said.
Mapisa-Nqakula said the decision has been communicated to the secretary of parliament George and to Ramaphosa in his capacity as head of state.
“This decision is meant to protect the integrity of parliament and ensure its sacred duty and its name continue unblemished. Consequently therefore, I will also not be attending the long-planned 148th Session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.
“I hope this statement clarifies my position, reaffirms my commitment to upholding the integrity of my office, and demonstrates my full cooperation with the legal process.”
IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker
