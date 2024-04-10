Unpaid homelands pensioners dying while waiting for their money, says Bantu Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has accused finance minister Enoch Godongwana of impeding the formation of a task team to assist apartheid-era civil servants who worked in the homelands and were cheated out of their pension money...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.