President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday leading the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Expanded Public Works Programme in East London.
The president is expected to launch phase five, which will be used to unveil more work opportunities aimed at benefitting women, young people and poor households for inclusive growth, sustainable development and community empowerment.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa celebrates 20 years of Public Works Programme
