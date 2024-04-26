Mabuyane tells BCM to sort out billing system, service delivery issues
Premier Oscar Mabuyane has ordered the Buffalo City Metro to sort out its infamous billing system and service delivery issues which have irked residents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.