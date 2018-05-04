Plan to unseat Matiti’s ECPA set at full steam

Disgruntled provincial promoters who met in Port Elizabeth last weekend have vowed to continue their push to elect a new structure.

This is despite the existence of the EC Promoters Association which, according to Boxing SA, is still recognised as the legitimate structure.

BSA boss Tsholofelo Lejaka told Boxing Mecca last week that the term of the current structure will end next month – something hotly disputed by the promoters in Port Elizabeth, who argue the ECPA is dysfunctional.

They say the national interim structure was tasked with drawing up the constitution and is no longer in existence as it was given six months to operate.

“It cannot be expected to come up with a constitution when its existence is questionable,” they said.

According to organisers, at least 14 of 27 promoters attended the meeting with eight apologies. The group accuse the current structure of failing to call a meeting since October, the gathering that announced Phathekile Sinyabi as the new secretary after the resignation of Max Mabhuti. The promoters argued that all licensed promoters were invited last weekend, including those serving in what they called a dysfunctional structure.

But instead, individuals in the current structure tried to block promoters from attending the meeting.

“Invitations were sent in good faith to all promoters with a view to finding solution to the problems,” their statement read. “The majority of promoters responded positively but no word was received from the chairperson and secretary of the dysfunctional structure.”

ECPA chairperson Ayanda Matiti had announced that a meeting was to be convened on Monday. However, the meeting did not sit, with Matiti saying there was nothing urgent. “We decided to defer the meeting to this weekend because there was really no rush for anything,” he said.

However the PE group are steaming ahead with their plans to unseat the Matiti-led structure, having appointed an interim body tasked with preparing for the AGM and fresh elections. The interim body – convened by Mlungisi Siyo and coordinated by Bongani Zulu, with both assisted by Sibongile Kebe – has scheduled the election for May 19 and 20 at Mpekweni Sun.

Already, Thando Zonke has emerged as a strong candidate for chairperson.

Regarding the ECPA constitution the promoters noted that:

● Section 8.1 states that the AGM shall be convened on the first month of every licence period;

● Section 12.1. The financial year shall run from April 1 to May 31 of every calendar year; and

● If there was any amendment at the AGM in 2016, the following procedure should have been followed:

a) Amendments to the constitution shall only be effected by a special resolution when a 2/3 majority of the members passes a resolution to that effect in a meeting; and

b) In the case of section 16.2 the meeting shall mandate the relevant sub-committee to effect the required amendment.

The promoters fiercely rejected being called “rebels” as stated in Boxing Mecca last week.