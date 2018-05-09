Ex-Border star all set for Proteas high mark

Former Border woman’s star Ayabonga Khaka will be looking to build on her career- best figures should she take to the field today in what would be her 50th ODI match for the Proteas against Bangladesh at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley today.

Khaka, who now plays for Gauteng, was named player of the match for her best ever one-day international figures of 3/13 in the second match on Sunday, helping the Proteas claim a thumping nine-wicket win and go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

She also brought up her half century of international wickets in the process, and currently sits on 51 scalps for the Proteas.

“I have been working hard and it is nice to see the hard work pay off,” said Khaka.

“As a bowler my job is to bowl dots and build pressure, but this time I got the new ball and had to strike for the team and everything went well.

“I didn’t know about that, but I am happy to get my 50th wicket, there is still a long road to go but I am happy to reach that landmark.”

The Proteas now go into the third match today looking to seal the series and continue their winning run against Bangladesh to continue building confidence after their recent ODI and T20 series losses against India.

“This gives us a lot of confidence after the last series , it was hard but we have some good momentum now and we just have to make sure we stay consistent with our bowling, batting and fielding,” said Khaka.

“Everyone went home and worked on our mistakes after that tour and we are now getting back to our best like we were during last year’s World Cup.”

The team is now targeting a clean sweep against the visitors and Khaka will be eager to build on her good work so far.

“For me it is all about doing my basics right, whether I am bowling or fielding that’s what I want to do over the rest of the series,” she said.

Proteas and Eastern Province captain Dane van Niekerk will also be keen to continue her good form after playing a starring role in the opening match, before not having much to do in the second.

In the first match Van Niekerk picked up 3/23 and scored 44 as the Proteas sealed a 106-run win.

In Sunday’s match most of the damage was done by Khaka’s 3/13 in six overs and Raisibe Ntozakhe’s 3/16 in 10 overs, while Van Niekerk managed to get in nine overs while conceding just 10 runs and picking up one wicket as Bangladesh were all out for 89.

Her batting skills were then not needed as the Proteas cruised home with just the loss of Lizelle Lee (32) while Laura Wolvaardt (37*) and Trisha Chetty (13*) were unbeaten at the end.

The third ODI gets under way at 9.45am today and live scoring will be available at www.cricket.co.za and www.cricinfo.com with regular updates available on CSA’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/cricketsouthafrica ) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/officialcsa ) platforms.