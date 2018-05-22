Give it to Pitso, says Modise: Teko feels Downs coach deserves the PSL’s top award

Teko Modise says Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane should walk away with the premiership coach of the season award after leading the Brazilians to the league title last month.

Mosimane deservedly led Sundowns to an eighth league title a few weeks ago and there was no surprise when the Premier Soccer League named him as one of the nominees for the coach of the season award yesterday.

The outspoken Sundowns coach is favourite to win the gong and he will battle it out with Maritzburg United mentor Fadlu Davids and Orlando Pirates’ Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic for the top honour.

Modise‚ who is a former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star‚ said Mosimane has done enough to walk away with the accolade after leading the Brazilians to an eighth league title since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996.

‘‘Fadlu is young and he has turned Maritzburg into a difficult team to beat and to even play against‚” said Modise.

‘‘For him to have such a brilliant season in his first season as head coach is amazing. Normally it does not happen like that and most people struggle as well.

‘‘So it is amazing to see. ‘‘Coach Pitso has won the league and I mean he is a great coach. You can see the way Sundowns are playing in the African Champions League.”