Homeboys step on world stage
Two homegrown rugby talents, Lubabalo Dobela and Alulutho Tshakweni, will get their first taste of U20 World Championship rugby tonight after they were included in South Africa's 23-man squad for their opening match of the championship against Georgia at the Stade Aimé Giral in Perpignan, France. Lubabalo, who plays primarily at flyhalf and Tshakweni who is a prop, were both named on the bench and should see some game time sometime in the second half.
