George shines once again as SA’s top umpire for second year
It was a dry annual Cricket South Africa awards evening for Border cricket as the union was only able to walk away with one major award this past weekend as the ever dependable Shaun George was named Umpire of the Year for the second year running. George, by far the best umpire to emerge from the Border region, has enjoyed another stellar year of officiating that has seen highlights such us umpiring the ICC Women’s World Cup final in England in July last year and the ICC U19 World Cup final in N...
