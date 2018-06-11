Bulldogs’ hopes go up in smoke

The Border Bulldogs officially fell out of the running for the SuperSport Rugby Challenge knockouts after going down 24-17 in their penultimate game of the competition against the South Western District Eagles at the BCM Stadium on Friday. The result means the Bulldogs cannot finish any higher than fourth on the log as both the Boland Cavaliers and Eagles sit eight points ahead of the Bulldogs on the south section log, while the Bulldogs have only one match left to play and the other sides each ...

